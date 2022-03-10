DENVER (CBS4)– Starting next year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer a “Keep Colorado Wild Pass” to all Coloradans for all state parks. The price for the pass is just $29 instead of $84 per year.

The price of the annual parks pass for all Colorado State Parks will be included when a person registers a vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle in Colorado.

“I’m thrilled that the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will help save Coloradans even more money and help people experience our world class state parks system and great outdoors. Drastically reducing the cost for an annual state parks and public lands pass from $84 per year to just $29 annually for unlimited access will save families and individuals money and ensure care for our treasured parks and public lands and I thank President Fenberg, Reps. Tipper and Will and Senator Donovan for working with our administration on the landmark Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

“Our state parks and public lands represent the very fabric of our state and our people. I’m thrilled to see that the price of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be even lower than expected,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg in a statement. “The pass is the single most impactful thing we can do as a state to protect our public lands while opening them up to more families from all different backgrounds and income levels and I look forward to seeing it fully implemented next year.”

Vehicle registrants will have the option to decline the Pass. This lower price point pass offers more sustainable funding for Colorado’s state parks and allows for all Coloradans to share and invest in Colorado’s outdoors.

“When living in Colorado, a love for the outdoors becomes inevitable; it’s a part of who we are. Natural beauty surrounds us and spending time in nature enriches all of our lives,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow in a statement. “So whether you plan to visit our state parks or not, your purchase of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is a generous and simple way to show you care about our outdoors, wildlife, lands and waters that make up the heartbeat of Colorado – and support those that manage it.”

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass cost will be used to invest in park maintenance projects, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness, wildlife conservation, and educational and equity programs. It also gets you access to any Colorado State Park!

LINK: Keep Colorado Wild Pass