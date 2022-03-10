FORT MORGAN, Colo (CBS4) — A 27-year-old Fort Morgan man is accused of brutally attacking a security guard nine hours after he was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.

James Melvin Wells was arrested Tuesday after citizens and police officers witnessed him driving at high speeds through Fort Morgan, running red lights, stopping in the middle of intersections, and shaking his fist at other motorists.

A Fort Morgan Police Department officer avoided Wells’s vehicle by putting his patrol cruiser in reverse after Wells spun around and drove directly at the officer, FMPD stated in a Facebook post.

Wells was eventually arrested and booked on a reckless driving charge.

He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond Wednesday morning.

That night, according to another Facebook post from FMPD, Wells entered a Fort Morgan business and attacked a female security guard. He beat her unconscious and continued to assault after she lost conscious, FMPD stated.

A second female security guard came to help and was also attacked. She, however, escaped and hid in a separate room.

When the first security guard began to stir, Wells resumed assaulting her, FMPD stated. This included stomping on her head, per police.

Wells eventually walked outside the business and attacked a maintenance employee. A second employee stepped in to break up the assault.

Officers responded and pulled Wells out from under a truck where he was hiding.

The first security was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for multiple head injuries, FMPD stated.

Wells was returned to jail. His charges this time include 2nd Degree Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Assault, 2 counts of 2nd Degree Assault against a Peace Officer, and Felony Menacing.

A judge on Thursday set Well’s bond at $1,000,000.

Wells is due back in court April 7.