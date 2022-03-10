GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Christopher Huggett, 30, of Grand Junction, admitted he knew he was selling pills that appeared to be Oxycodone but actually contained fentanyl. Huggett also admitted knowing several people had overdosed — and that some had died — after using the pills, but continued distributing them throughout Western Colorado.
According to prosecutors, on Dec. 28, 2017, a victim identified only as J.E. took “a portion of one of the pills” obtained through Huggett, and an associate named Bruce Holder, lost consciousness and died. Another person who allegedly consumed part of a pill also lost consciousness but was revived.
“Less than two months after his friend had overdosed and another person had died, Huggett accompanied Holder to Mexico to obtain and import additional fentanyl pills,” investigators stated.
“I urge Coloradans to be on guard. Fentanyl is being disguised in many different drugs – and it can kill you,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “Please do not take a drug unless you get it from a pharmacist.”
On April 19, 2021, Holder was convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, among other crimes. He is scheduled for sentencing on May 4, 2022.