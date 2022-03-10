DENVER (CBS4) – With respect to Denver’s climate record, it’s the coldest March 10 in 90 years for the Mile High City. The previous record low was -3 degrees set in 1932. So far this morning the low at Denver International Airport has dropped to -7 degrees with a wind chill of -26 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, in addition to being a new daily record low, it is also the coldest March low temperature recorded in Denver since 1960. Afternoon highs on Thursday will struggle to reach the upper teens and lower 20s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Warmer weather will arrive over the upcoming weekend with high temperatures in Denver climbing back into the 50s and 60s. It will be even warmer next week as highs by Tuesday approach the 70s in some areas.