(CBS4) — Denver Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a home on N Vine Street Thursday morning. Everyone inside safely evacuated.

According to DFD, just after 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 2400 block of Vine Street, where four people had already evacuated a home up in flames when crews arrived. Flames were coming from the roof of the home upon arrival, and firefighters did what they could to start to battle the flames.

Crews were inside the home when the fire chief arrived, and they were directed to leave the house for fear of a roof collapse. About five minutes after firefighters were safely outside of the house, the roof did collapse.

Copter4 was above the scene of the home later in the morning after flames had been put out.

The family that lives at the home was safe, and there were no injuries to crews either. But the house was a complete loss. Among personal belongings DFD says all four family members lost their cell phones in the fire.

“The Fire was devastating,” said Greg Pixley, DFD public information officer. “We are lucky there were no injuries.”

Advanced fire upon arrival early this morning at 2427 Vine Street. No injuries to civilians or firefighters. Fire is out and under control. pic.twitter.com/7z6c0ud4lq — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 10, 2022

American Red Cross is assisting the family to find resources.

“[Our crews] work very hard to try to extinguish the fire to save the belongings of the individuals,” Pixley said. “This was an effort where we too were lucky we were not injured.