COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Commerce City asked that people avoid the area around the intersection of Kearney Street and East 64th Place late Thursday morning following a shooting.
The location is near Kearney Middle School.
Police said there was a road rage incident prior to the shooting and that there was a suspect who took off after the shooting, which apparently injured another person.
Commerce City’s police chief first sent tweets out alerting people about the shooting at 10:30 a.m.
Copter4 video at the scene showed two cars that apparently crashed into each other.