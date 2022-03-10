Colorado Jazz Legend Ron Miles Dies At 58Ron Miles, a Grammy-nominated artist and Colorado jazz legend, has died. He was 58 years old.

Report: Jefferson County Health Ignored Nearly 500 Face Mask Mandate Violation ComplaintsA Colorado Open Records Act request finds Jeffco Public Health ignored nearly 500 face mask mandate violation complaints.

COVID Entry Protocols At Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre To Be Lifted March 12, Except For Specific Artist RequestsCurrent event COVID-19 entry protocols for Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will be lifted on March 12.

Banner McKee Medical Center In Loveland Reopens After Heating IssueBanner McKee Medical Center in Loveland reopened Wednesday after it was closed due to no heat.

Colorado Doctor Urging Coloradans To Get Screened For Colorectal CancerColorectal cancer is expected to kill more than 52,000 people this year.

Feminine Hygiene Products Donated To Jeffco Public Schools On International Women's DayThe group Donations for Dignity is dropping off more than 1.5 million feminine hygiene products to schools in the Denver metro area.