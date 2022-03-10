DENVER(CBS)- After starting Thursday with record cold below zero our high temperatures were only able to get into the teens with a high of 18 at DIA. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2022/03/10/denver-record-low-below-zero-march-10/
Skies are clearing out overnight into Friday morning. This will allow temperatures to tumble below normal again with single digits and below zero temperatures for many.
Friday will bring temperatures back up into the 20s and 30s with Denver making it to above freezing by afternoon. There is a weak cold front that slides in with a few afternoon clouds and a few light mountains flurries along and north of I-70.
Any snow flurries that do occur in the northern mountains will have little to no accumulation.
Once we get to the weekend a strong high pressure ridge will take over and that’s when the state gets back into melting some snow.
Highs should warm about 20 degrees warm than those expected on Friday and even warmer heading into Sunday. The warming trend will lock into most of next week with the next chance for moisture being a little rain on Wednesday night.