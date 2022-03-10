CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Colorado News

DENVER (AP) – A Colorado House committee has advanced a Democrat-sponsored bill to add the right to abortion to state law. It’s in response to efforts in other states to limit access to abortion and a potential reversal of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Colorado allows access to abortion but has nothing in state law guaranteeing that access. The Denver Post reports that the House Health & Insurance Committee advanced the bill on a party-line vote early Thursday after nearly 14 hours of public testimony.

The bill heads to the full House for consideration.

