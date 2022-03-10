DENVER (CBS4) – If you like to ski at Aspen Mountain you’ll now have through April 24 to enjoy the slopes. Aspen Snowmass announced the extension of the season on Thursday.
“With the continued winter-like weather and great snow in early March we have decided to celebrate the season and our community by extending the season on Aspen Mountain for one more bonus week,” said Katie Ertl, Senior Vice President of Mountain Operations. “Everyone in the community and on our mountains has worked incredibly hard this winter and we wanted to give them an extra week to celebrate and get on the hill and make some turns.”
On-mountain closing activities will take place on the new closing weekend, which will include music as well as food and drink specials. Specific details about the terrain, lifts and pricing will be announced closer to closing weekend once the resort can evaluate conditions. The resort says that season passes will still be valid.
All other previous planned closing are still on schedule. Those include the following…