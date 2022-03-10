DENVER (CBS4)– Despite being thousands of miles away, many in the Rocky Mountains are finding innovative ways to help those in Ukraine.

“There’s something wonderful about anonymous humanity,” said Susan Bailey.

Bailey is one of dozens in Colorado who has recently booked an Airbnb in the war-torn country with no intention of actually visiting. She’s also an Airbnb host.

“Therefore generating revenue for Ukrainian hosts who are very much in need,” she said.

Bailey said the heartbreaking stories coming out of Ukraine have prompted her to convince her friends and family members to do it too.

“The centerpiece of what we’re seeing in Ukraine and in Russia, is something that just tears apart our beings,” said Bailey.

On the ground in Denver, Airbnb hosts like Gretchen Blaz are preparing their homes for if and when Ukrainian refugees arrive in the state.

“It’s something that’s near and dear to our hearts,” Blaz said.

In the past, Blaz has hosted about 12 refugee families, including several who arrived from Afghanistan last fall.

“When you meet them and you see their children, and you hear their stories, of where they came from and what they hope to build here, for me it’s a renewal of the American dream,” Blaz said.

An Airbnb spokesperson said over 61,000 nights have been booked in Ukraine from around the world. Currently, the company is waving all service fees for people who are booking spots in Ukraine so more of that money can go to the hosts there. Blaz said the doors to her home will be open when the time comes.

“We feel blessed to have the opportunity to serve them,” she said.