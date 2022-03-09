VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between the Vail Pass Summit exit and the Vail exit on Wednesday afternoon. The closure from Exit 190 to Exit 176 was put in place at 1:17 p.m. due to safety concerns.
There was no estimate on reopening. Drivers were advised to expect delays.
Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day by CBS4 meteorologists due to the cold and snow.
For Denver and the Front Range, there is a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 a.m. Thursday for at least 2-5 inches of snow. The Fort Collins and Boulder areas may get higher amounts. The foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties will almost certainly get higher amounts with up to 8 inches around Estes Park, Ward, and Nederland.
In the mountains, most areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory until at least 11 a.m. Thursday. Total snowfall will reach at least 8 inches at most ski areas and some locations in the high country will get much more. Plan on very slick and very slow travel in the mountains through Thursday morning including along I-70, Highway 285, Highway 50, and US 40.