DENVER (CBS4) – A staple in the bicycling community in Denver is shutting its doors after more than 50 years of service. Turin Bicycles on Lincoln Street and 7th Avenue made the tough announcement on social media.
They say they tried to roll with the punches — the pandemic, supply chain issues and retirements — but they decided to call it.
Their last day at this location will come at the end of the month.
“Everything from lifelong Denverites, to people who’ve just moved here, we’ve made those connections with many customers and they’re down about it… as we are… we want to continue to serve this neighborhood,” said Mike.
Employees say they are working on finding a new place to call home.