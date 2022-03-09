FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women in connection with a recent double homicide. Investigators want to question Toni Gurule and Suzette Salyer — and have a court order to collect DNA samples.
According to KKTV, they are wanted for questioning in the deaths of two men found in a ravine in Phantom Canyon on Feb. 8. The victims were identified as Ryan Joe Roth, 25, and Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes, 36.
Investigators say Gurule and Salyer should be considered armed and dangerous.
Gurule is 5-foot-6, weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 41 years old. Salyer is 5-foot-7, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 40 years old.
Gurule and Salyer are known to drive the following vehicles:
- White 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup with Colorado license plate BWK-635
- Orange 2004 Ford Mustang with Colorado license plate HGQ-757
- Blue 2007 Ford F150 with Colorado license plate HAQ-491
If you know the whereabouts of Gurule and/or Salyer contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5555 and select option 8 to be connected to dispatch or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 719-275-STOP.