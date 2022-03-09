By Anna Maria Basquez
CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – State correctional officials are investigating a suspected homicide of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility, also known as “Old Max.”
“On the morning of March 8, 2022, staff at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility staff found a male inmate lying on the floor of his cell with injuries suggestive of a serious assault,” Lisa M. Wiley, interim spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Staff there initiated life saving measures and the inmate was transported by ambulance to St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City where he was pronounced dead, she said.
The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as a suspected homicide, she said.
“The Office of the Inspector General and Fremont County Coroner are investigating the incident and will coordinate with the Fremont County District Attorney’s Office regarding any potential charges,” she said in the statement. “Given that this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be provided at this time.”
Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility received its first prisoner in 1871 and has housed famous criminals including Alferd Packer, “The Colorado Cannibal.”