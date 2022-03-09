COMMERCE CITY, COLO. (CBS4) – Commerce City police are trying to identify four people believed to be involved in the shooting death of Jose Duran-Maldonado. The shooting happened near the intersection of 74th Avenue and Oneida Street, just after midnight on Feb. 26.
Duran-Maldonado was found lying in the middle of the street.
Detectives recovered videos, which show four people in a dark colored vehicle, stop at the intersection. Three people — it looks like a woman and two men — got out of the car and approached Duran-Maldonado. Then one of them pulled a gun and shot Duran-Maldonado.
As the shooting occurred, a fourth person, believed to be a woman, also got out of the car. All four suspects returned to the car and took off.
On Wednesday, detectives released some images and videos from surveillance cameras but it is very difficult to make out any details. In the video, you can see one person fall or get pushed to the ground, and then hear five shots.
The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.
Please contact the Commerce City Police Department’s Tip Line at 303-289-3626, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, if you have any information on this crime, suspects, or vehicle. You can remain anonymous.