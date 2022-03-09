FIRST ALERTSnow & artic cold returns to Colorado today & tomorrow
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Face Masks, Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Open Records Act request finds Jeffco Public Health ignored nearly 500 face mask mandate violation complaints. Inspectors only issued two written notices of violation for those complaints.

(credit: Getty Images)

The CORA filing by Colorado Covid Watch, a citizen watchdog group of journalists and medical professionals, provided the list of complaints from Nov. 24, 2021 to Jan. 18 of this year.

The two written notices were given to a fitness center after 15 complaints and a hardware store after 28 complaints.

Grocery stores and restaurants also made the list.

Jennifer McRae