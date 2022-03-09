JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Open Records Act request finds Jeffco Public Health ignored nearly 500 face mask mandate violation complaints. Inspectors only issued two written notices of violation for those complaints.
The CORA filing by Colorado Covid Watch, a citizen watchdog group of journalists and medical professionals, provided the list of complaints from Nov. 24, 2021 to Jan. 18 of this year.
The two written notices were given to a fitness center after 15 complaints and a hardware store after 28 complaints.
Grocery stores and restaurants also made the list.