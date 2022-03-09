WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Slick and icy conditions are believed to have contributed to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Weld County on Wednesday. Weld County Sheriff’s officials closed part of County Road 74.
Several first responders rushed to the scene. Officials tell CBS4’s Dillon Thomas one car is stuck in a ditch.
Images show a vehicle upside in the ditch.
It is unclear how it ended up there. Officials say there were injuries related to the crash and weather. Further details were not released.
❄️ROADS ICING UP❄️
CR-74 (the eastern continuation of Harmony Rd) is closed in Weld County after a multi vehicle crash.
Second photo shows multiple fire trucks on (distant) scene assisting.@weldgov tells @CBSDenver one car is trapped/stuck in a ditch pic.twitter.com/hwdxC742ks
— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) March 9, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says the areas near Fort Collins and Boulder will see more snow than parts of the Denver metro area, especially around Estes Park, Ward and Nederland.
At around 3 p.m., Colorado State Patrol reported slick driving conditions on Interstate 76.
Winter weather driving conditions on the eastern plains. Take your time if you must travel. I-76 is getting slick. S72
— CSP Sterling (@CSP_Sterling) March 9, 2022
Altieri adds single digit temperatures will be widespread Thursday morning, and Friday morning will be even colder.