By Dillon Thomas
Filed Under:Weld County News

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Slick and icy conditions are believed to have contributed to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Weld County on Wednesday. Weld County Sheriff’s officials closed part of County Road 74.

(credit: CBS)

Several first responders rushed to the scene. Officials tell CBS4’s Dillon Thomas one car is stuck in a ditch.

(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

Images show a vehicle upside in the ditch.

(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

It is unclear how it ended up there. Officials say there were injuries related to the crash and weather. Further details were not released.

First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says the areas near Fort Collins and Boulder will see more snow than parts of the Denver metro area, especially around Estes Park, Ward and Nederland.

At around 3 p.m., Colorado State Patrol reported slick driving conditions on Interstate 76.

(credit: CBS)

Altieri adds single digit temperatures will be widespread Thursday morning, and Friday morning will be even colder.

