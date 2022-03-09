DENVER (CBS)– Current event COVID-19 entry protocols for Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will be lifted on March 12. Those protocols include providing proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the specific event and wearing a face mask at all times except when actively eating and drinking.

This applies to all Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth games along with all concerts and other events taking place at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre. The current entry protocols will remain in place for events scheduled at the two venues on March 10 and 11.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, the health, safety and wellness of our fans, staff, vendors, athletes and performers has been our top priority and after discussions with local, state and federal health officials as well as with officials from the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse League (NLL) and various concert and entertainment entities, we have decided to lift all current event COVID-19 entry protocols effective on March 12, 2022,” said Matt Bell, Senior Vice President of Venue Operations for KSE, in a statement.

The entry protocols have been in effect since Nov. 10, 2021.

Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will continue to honor event-specific COVID-19 protocols as requested by a specific artist or performer, including the Billie Eilish concert at Ball Arena on March 9.

“We are grateful to KSE for taking the initiative to protect their patrons and staff. As a city, we are seeing consistent trends of high rates of immunity and lower rates of severe disease,” said Bob McDonald, Denver Department of Public Health & Environment’s (DDPHE) Executive Director, in a statement. “Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre lifting their COVID-19 entry protocols is part of the process of moving to the next phase of managing COVID-19 in our city. The best way to stay protected from COVID-19 is to stay up to date with vaccinations and boosters. Resources are available at the DDPHE website for those who are looking to get vaccinated and have the maximum protection at large, indoor events.”

Additional event information for both venues can be found at ballarena.com or paramountdenver.com.