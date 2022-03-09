FIRST ALERTSnow & artic cold returns to Colorado today & tomorrow
By Anna Maria Basquez

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed Tuesday near Centennial Airport originated its flight in Kansas.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

“The flight departed from Dodge City Regional Airport in Kansas and was en route to Centennial Airport,” the FAA said in a statement. “A single-engine Cessna 210 crashed on state Route E-470 while on approach to Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colo., around 3:10 p.m. local time Tuesday. Two people were on board.”

Both people in the Cessna walked away from the accident. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.
Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents, the FAA said.