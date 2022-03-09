(CBS4) — We spoke to CDOT at the beginning of the week to learn how crews prepared the major roads in the state for snowfall and the cold temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Crews were still in cleanup mode Monday form the previous round of snow. Tuesday, CDOT had to work on other projects and get some much-needed rest ahead of these First Alert Weather Days.
CDOT plow drivers were back on snow shift Wednesday, as they worked hard to clear the roads for snowfall throughout the day. They began by plowing the highways and main streets first.
Drivers are reminded to keep distance and let those plows do their jobs, and watch out for icy spots even when those roads look clear.
Tamara Rollison with CDOT says they have been seeing more spring-like storms, with heavier snow and more moisture, which can quickly turn to ice.
“When you have really cold temperatures that are below freezing, the issue is that the wet areas can freeze up overnight,” Rollison explained. “And even though our crews are out there doing everything that they can to keep the roads as safe as possible, there are still going to be some slick areas and potentially dangerous driving conditions.”
CDOT has been dealing with a shortage of plow drivers this year, but it says they’ve made a lot of progress with hiring and are prepared to handle this storm.