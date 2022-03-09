FIRST ALERTSnow & artic cold returns to Colorado today & tomorrow
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Deadly Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A shooting at an Aurora hotel left four people shot; one of those victims died at the scene. Police say two were taken to the hospital, and a third victim took themselves to the hospital.

Police say all have serious injuries.

The shooting on Ouray Street happened near Airport Boulevard and Interstate 70. Investigators say they are gathering information about a suspect.

 

Danielle Chavira