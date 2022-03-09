AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A shooting at an Aurora hotel left four people shot; one of those victims died at the scene. Police say two were taken to the hospital, and a third victim took themselves to the hospital.
Police say all have serious injuries.
UPDATE: A total of 4 people shot. 2 were transported to a local hosptial & 1 self-transported to hospital all in serious condition. 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. No suspect info. Follow here for updates.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 10, 2022
The shooting on Ouray Street happened near Airport Boulevard and Interstate 70. Investigators say they are gathering information about a suspect.