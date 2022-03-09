GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Peters was indicted by a Mesa County grand jury after an investigation into allegations of election equipment tampering and official misconduct. The court ordered her bond to be set at $500,000 — cash only. She is not yet in custody, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Peters is charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was also indicted in the same investigation. Knisley has turned herself in, officials said.
Peters is also facing charges of obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations after turning herself into police last month. The criminal charge relates to an iPad the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office wanted to examine.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit last month to ban Peters from overseeing the 2022 elections.