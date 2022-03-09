By Anna Maria Basquez
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement authorities arrested a man using a firearm to beat more than one person at an apartment just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.
“Basically, this is domestic violence at an apartment complex,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy John Bartmann. “We got a 911 call from the female half of the domestic saying she was assaulted with a firearm. He used it as a bludgeon weapon. He did not fire it. Our deputies went en route, our SWAT team also went. They surrounded the apartment. To make a long story short they were able to get into the apartment fairly quickly and take him into custody. The female when she made the call, she was outside in her vehicle. It wasn’t a hostage situation.”
Officers received the call at 12:58 p.m., responded to 6107 S. Parker Rd. and took the party, who has not yet been named, into custody by 1:25 p.m. he said. Bartmann said he was unaware how many people might have been assaulted, but knew it was more than one person. He said both parties live in the complex and two smaller children also live there.
“We’re sending anyone who is evacuated back inside,” he said.
South Metro Fire REscue assisted, he said, and took care of a head laceration from the incident.
Charges related to domestic violence are pending.