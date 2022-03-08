(CBS4/AP) – Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said on Monday night after his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets that Nikola Jokic’s strong play this season is deserving of another MVP award.
“I don’t have a vote, but Jokic is just an unbelievable player and was spectacular tonight,” the Warriors coach said.
Jokic scored 32 points and had 15 rebounds and 13 assists in the 131-124 victory at Ball Arena.
“He makes his teammates better, he makes defense so difficult because no matter what you do he’s got a counter for it.”
Jokic has recorded triple-doubles in 11 of his last 23 games, and leads the league with 18 this season. The reigning NBA MVP was coming off a 46-point, 12-rebound and 11-assist game in a 138-130 win over New Orleans on Sunday.
Jokic has 75 career triple doubles, three shy of tying Wilt Chamberlain for most by a center in NBA history.
