CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:C-470, Centennial Airport, Centennial News, Colorado News, Douglas County News, E-470, Plane Crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Two people walked away after a small plane crashed on E-470 near Centennial Airport on Tuesday.

The highway is currently closed in both directions at Peoria. The two on board a Cessna P210N single engine plane were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but South Metro Fire tells CBS4 their injuries are minor.

Firefighters battled a fuel fire near the crash site, but it is now contained. They add the plane was flying from the south, heading north before crashing.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

There is no current estimated time the highway will reopen.

Ben Warwick