DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Two people walked away after a small plane crashed on E-470 near Centennial Airport on Tuesday.
The highway is currently closed in both directions at Peoria. The two on board a Cessna P210N single engine plane were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but South Metro Fire tells CBS4 their injuries are minor.
*Plane Crash* SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a plane crash in the median on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. 2 occupants were on board and safely exited. Paramedics are evaluating them for minor injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/S52Xld88xY
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022
Firefighters battled a fuel fire near the crash site, but it is now contained. They add the plane was flying from the south, heading north before crashing.
There is no current estimated time the highway will reopen.