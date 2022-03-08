DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Tuesday is the final day that parents in the Douglas County School District can submit feedback about the choices for the new superintendent to the school board. The board fired superintendent Corey Wise last month.
Last week, candidates Erin Kane and Danny Winsor were interviewed by the board. They will face an interview panel later this week.
The school board will take public comment on the candidates at its meeting Tuesday night.
Before Wise’s termination, several conservative school board members were accused of secretly meeting to push him out.
A decision could be announced by the end of the month.