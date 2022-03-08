Denver Broncos Acquiring Quarterback Russell Wilson In Blockbuster TradeThe Denver Broncos have agreed in principle to a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Steve Kerr Says Nikola Jokic Is Deserving Of Another MVP AwardThe Golden State Warriors coach said after his team's loss to the Denver Nuggets that Nikola Jokic's strong play this season is deserving of another MVP award.

Cale Makar Scores Twice vs Islanders, Leads All NHL Defensemen In Goals, PointsCale Makar had two goals and an assist on Monday night in the Colorado Avalanche's 5-4 win in New York.

Broncos Twitter Uses 'Cast Away' GIF To Note Russell Wilson TradeThe Broncos can't officially say anything about the trade with the Seahawks for Russell Wilson, but they did use Twitter to show that they are fully aware of all the reports.

Broncos Quest For Aaron Rodgers Fails, QB Will Be Staying In Green BayAaron Rodgers will not be heading to Denver. The four-time MVP reportedly has just signed a new deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Von Miller Causes Stir With Hints Of Possibly Returning To DenverFormer Broncos linebacker, and crowd favorite, Von Miller is dropping hints he'd like to come back to Denver.