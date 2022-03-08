DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is part of a group of governors urging Congress to suspend the 18 cent per gallon federal gas tax to help ease the pain at the pump. He made the announcement on Tuesday while visiting a Ukrainian-owned coffee shop in Aurora.
Polis met with members of the Ukrainian community concerned about the invasion.
“We already as a state have divested our state pensions, our universities, we are doing everything that we can to support the end of this Russian invasion,” said Polis.
He also discussed how the state is supporting refugees in Colorado.