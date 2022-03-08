DENVER (CBS4) – The City and County of Denver says it is considering expanding its weekly waste services to include recycling and compost. Each house would be charged a fee based on the size of the resident’s bin.
Those fees are said to cover costs like labor and equipment replacement.
The idea needs to still be approved, but if so, the services and fees would start by the end of the year. The city recommends residents keep their current trash bin until the idea is approved.
A small bin would cost $9; a medium bin would cost $13; and the large bin is $21.
The goal is to increase the city’s recycling and composting rate, which currently stands at 26%, down from the national average of 34%.