DENVER (CBS4) – Colorectal cancer is expected to kill more than 52,000 people this year. Doctors say the key is early screenings and making sure to schedule a colonoscopy.
The American Cancer Society has reduced the screening age to 47 down from 50. CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann spoke with Dr. Doug Benson, a colorectal surgeon in Lone Tree.
They talked about the impact of the pandemic and getting patients back on track to schedule regular doctor visits. It’s important for both men and women to get screened for colorectal cancer.
The best screening is by getting a colonoscopy.
“The safest place to be is in a hospital,” Benson said.
People should make it a point to get back to seeing their doctors and making appointments for health screenings they may have put off in 2020 and 2021. The key to fighting colorectal cancer is finding it early and making sure to have health care professionals guide you through any needed treatments to beat it.