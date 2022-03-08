COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs continue to search for the suspects wanted in a car theft. That vehicle had two children inside. The children are 3 months old and 4 years old.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at a gas station located at 450 N. Murray Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Police said the vehicle was recovered about 10 minutes after it was taken. Both children were safe and inside the vehicle.
Police are searching for two men who took the vehicle. Detectives haven’t released a suspect description.