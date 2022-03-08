DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado lawmakers are trying to address teacher shortages across the state with two bills that just passed the House. One expands a rural school district program that would have expired next year.
It allows retired teachers, bus drivers, and other school staff to go back to work for up to 6 years while still receiving their full retirement benefits.
This bill would make the program permanent.
Another bill allows retired teachers to go back to work as substitute teachers, with no cap on how many days they can work.