Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recorded 265 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of March 8. Colorado saw hospitalizations that low in October of 2020.

Nearly 60% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, CDPHE states on their COVID-19 data dashboard for hospitalizations.

Data from March 8 also shows 23% of adult critical care ventilators in use. The seven-day state positivity rate sits at a little more than 3%.