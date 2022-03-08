DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recorded 265 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of March 8. Colorado saw hospitalizations that low in October of 2020.
Here is the latest Colorado COVID-19 case summary for March 8.
Nearly 60% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, CDPHE states on their COVID-19 data dashboard for hospitalizations.
Data from March 8 also shows 23% of adult critical care ventilators in use. The seven-day state positivity rate sits at a little more than 3%.