(CBS4/AP) – Cale Makar had two goals and an assist on Monday night in the Colorado Avalanche’s 5-4 win in New York. Makar leads all NHL defensemen in goals (20) and points (63).
His first-period goal against the Islanders extended his points streak to 12 games, which is second in franchise history for a defenseman behind Steve Duchesne’s 15 in the 1992-93 season.
“Cale is always a stud,” teammate Nathan MacKinnon said. “He’s been setting up a lot of guys. It was nice to see him score a few tonight.”
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)