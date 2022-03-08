DENVER (CBS4) – The new league year doesn’t begin until next week, so the Denver Broncos can’t officially say anything about the trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson on their website and on social media, but they did use Twitter to show that they are, in a way, fully aware of all the reports.
The team shared a GIF on Twitter showing the volleyball from the classic Tom Hanks movie “Cast Away.” In the movie Hanks’ character Chuck Noland talks to to the ball while he is stranded on an island in the Pacific Ocean.
He names it Wilson because it was made by the manufacturer Wilson Sporting Goods.
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 8, 2022
The Broncos Twitter wasn’t the only account that used a graphic to say more than they offically can on Tuesday. Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris, who is reportedly being shipped to Seattle as part of the trade, tweeted out a face with a big tear coming down its cheek.
😢
— Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 8, 2022