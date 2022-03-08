AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The cities of Denver and Aurora joined the Denver Broncos in an effort to take guns off the streets with a buyback program. Such programs have been around for years, but do buybacks reduce gun violence?

While well intentioned, research has shown they can help reduce crime, but when combined

with increased policing efforts.

Aurora’s Police Chief Vanessa Wilson says if it takes a single gun off the street that’s a help.

“It won’t hurt, and that one gun is not going to have someone get a phone call from me in the middle of the night saying someone has been killed,” she said.

The money to buy back guns comes from a Denver and Broncos grant to a program called Rawtools that literally turns guns into garden tools.

The buyback prices range from $50 up to $250 depending on the type of firearm. Stacey Hervey teaches criminal justice for Metro State University.

“Most people who commit homicides are not going to give up their guns. They usually have it for protection. There’s a lot of gang violence,” she said.

She does see strong value in the gun buybacks getting guns out of homes which can prevent accidental deaths including children and the prevention of suicides.

The Broncos’ Diontae Spencer lost his father to gun violence. The team voted for Rawtools to be the recipient of their grant.

There will be eight buyback events.

2022 Gun Buyback Event Locations:

Saturday, March 19 – Mile High Monument (Empower Field at Mile High)

Saturday, April 9 – Aurora Work Center with Mosaic Church

Saturday, May 21 – Platt Park Church

Saturday, June 11 * – Heritage Christian Center

Saturday, July 16 – TBD

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Living Water Christian Center Church

Saturday, Sept. 17 – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Colorado Community Church