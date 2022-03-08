ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover crash on Washington Street just north of Denver in Adams County Tuesday morning that led to the death of the driver.
According to CSP, a driver in a 2015 Toyota sedan was the only person involved in the crash. The vehicle rolled off Washington street near E 66th Avenue. the driver was later pronounced dead. It was not confirmed Tuesday morning if they died at the scene or were taken to the hospital first.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.