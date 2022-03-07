CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos linebacker, and crowd favorite, Von Miller is dropping hints he’d like to come back to Denver. The Super Bowl 50 MVP wrote on social media, “I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280.”

Miller recently won Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams. He also took to his Instagram  stories alluding to taking his old jersey number, 58, back, or wearing his current jersey number 40 in blue and orange.

Free agency is around the corner, and as CBS sports reports, despite mutual interest in a new deal with the Rams, the three-time All-Pro is also a top target of the Chargers and Packers, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Miller was traded to the Rams for a 2nd and 3rd round pick. He also added, at the time, his heart will always be in Denver.

“I love all my fans. I love Broncos Country. When I said ‘Broncos for life,’ I meant that. It will always be on my heart. It was an honor and a privilege to play here,” he said at the time of his departure.

