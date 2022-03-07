DENVER (CBS4)– RTD has been awarded a $53 million federal grant to help get service back to pre-pandemic levels. The grant will be used to support the workforce needed to reinstate up to 85% of RTD’s pre-pandemic service.
Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet made the announcement on Monday.
“RTD is essential for Coloradans in the Denver Metro area,” said Hickenlooper in a statement. “This grant from the American Rescue Plan will help RTD get back to full-service for the first time since the pandemic started.”
The money will come from the Department of Transportation under the American Rescue Act.
“I’m pleased to welcome this additional funding from the American Rescue Plan to help RTD support bus and train operators who navigated significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bennet in a statement. “This will help sustain essential services on the Front Range for Coloradans who rely on public transit.”
“This funding will help reduce congestion and improve quality of life for Coloradans. Not only will it give a boost to hardworking Coloradans and small businesses, it will reduce emissions and help us achieve our climate goals,” said Congressman Jason Crow.
Previously, RTD used funding to maintain routes that serve communities and people that most rely on public transportation.