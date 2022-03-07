CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Raetta Holdman
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – They call it “freezin’ for a reason” as the Denver Polar Plunge returned to Washington Park after being shut down by the pandemic. And what a day to return on Sunday, with snow on the ground, flurries in the air and temperatures in the low 20s.

(credit: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

That meant putting on a brave face as the plungers actually paid to hit the water in the park.

(credit: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

They donated to the Special Olympics Coloradan athletes for the opportunity to prove they could face the chilly lake water.

(credit: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Some folks choose to wear a bit more clothing as they made the leap but everyone likely headed to the heating tents before hitting the after party.

(credit: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Even if that meant ditching the perfect party wear, tutus.

(credit: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

This year’s Polar Plunge and 5K raised more than $135,000 in Denver.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

