DENVER (CBS4) – A federal court judge has ordered the man accused of a deadly attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs to involuntarily take antipsychotic medications. Robert Dear Jr. has not been determined to be competent to stand trial on charges in both state and federal court.
Federal Judge Robert Blackburn ordered the Bureau of Prisons to propose and implement a treatment plan for the defendant including “the involuntary administration of antipsychotic medications.”
Dear has disrupted court proceedings in the past. He faces 68 federal charges related to the November 2015 attack in which three people, including a police officer, died.
Judge Blackburn has also ordered Dear to be sent to a Bureau of Prisons facility, preferably in Englewood and moved from the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo where he’s been housed for more than four years.