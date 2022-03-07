CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound I-70 was closed at Tower Road just before noon on Monday due to a multi-vehicle accident. That closure was extended to Airport Road a short time later.

Officers said that at least two people were injured in the crash.

(credit: CDOT)

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Alternate routes include 32nd Ave or 40th Ave.

What caused the crash is being investigated.

