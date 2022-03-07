AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound I-70 was closed at Tower Road just before noon on Monday due to a multi-vehicle accident. That closure was extended to Airport Road a short time later.
Officers said that at least two people were injured in the crash.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Alternate routes include 32nd Ave or 40th Ave.
UPDATE: The closure of W/B I-70 has been moved to the AIRPORT RD exit. All lanes of traffic will be required to exit onto Airport.
What caused the crash is being investigated.