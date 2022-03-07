STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – For Ryan Morris, his wife and kids, it was the three hour flight that took three days on Delta Airlines. They checked in to return to Georgia from Steamboat Springs, but the weather turned bad and there were no rental cars.

With the other 100 or so others passengers they had to get to a hotel. Police found them a unique form of transportation.

“We relied on a bus from the Department of Corrections to drive them to a Best Western in Craig, Colorado, 30 miles away, a prison bus.”

Sunday, they returned to the airport with the other stranded passengers. By now Warner, Gunther and his wife, Greta, were getting impatient along with the other passengers on the flight.

“Everyone’s ticked off by this point. We are told a rescue plane is coming in two hours. From where in two hours? Hold on a second.” Morris said as an employee started delivering an update to the crowd. Then, passengers could be heard cheering which was apparently a sign of good news.

Morris says that rescue plane didn’t show up Sunday night. So it was now to a friend’s place in Steamboat Springs to spend Sunday night, as Ryan explained it.

“Bottom line rescue plane doesn’t come last night and never comes. I got to run,” he said hurriedly.

So he and the other passengers finally got on a flight from Delta early Monday afternoon. CBS4 checked and the aviation website Flight Aware showed it was in the air.

For the Morris family and the others, three days might have seemed like forever. CBS4 contacted Delta and received the following explanation:

“Due to a series of extenuating challenges with aircraft maintenance and available flight crews who have the required special qualifications to operate flights to and from Hayden/Steamboat Springs Airport, customers set to depart for Atlanta on Saturday were unfortunately delayed until this afternoon. Customers were provided overnight accommodations as this delay extended. We sympathize with our customers for this disruption to their plans and they have heard from Delta directly with an apology for this rare circumstance. Our customers expect more from Delta and we are committed to doing better by them all.”

After arriving in Atlanta, Morris told CBS4 they received a refund and vouchers for future travel use. He added, “My kids are toast.”