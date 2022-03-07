GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A deputy in Colorado is urging people to slow down and stop to think before posting pictures of crashes on social media. The recent death of 11-year-old Anna Backner in Parachute prompted Garfield County Deputy James Miller to post an emotional plea to the public to understand the chaos they may cause by posting crash photos.

“When you drive by and take a quick picture of the accident and post it on social media… there is a very high possibility that this causes the family to have to find out about this horrible tragedy through just their phone and possibly while they are all alone,” Deputy Miller wrote.

“This is not how we want families to learn of this tragedy,” Miller stated. “On a phone is such a cold and horrible way to find out.”

Last week, Deputy Miller responded to the scene of the crash that killed the sixth grader.

Miller said he was still there when he started getting notifications that “people were posting details of the accident all over social media.”

“I am not going to speculate on why people do this, but I want to address the damage you are causing and probably do not realize you are causing,” Miller stated.

Miller warned that social media posts may cause a person to feel distraught and prompt them to drive to the accident scene.

“This puts countless more lives in danger because when you are in that state you should not be operating a motor vehicle,” he warned.

Miller also noted that social media posts can cause uninvolved parents to panic and rush to the scene.

“…because of vague posts and rumors they were convinced that the victim was their child and got into their cars again in a distraught state of mind and drove to the scene,” Miller stated.

Deputy Miller said it put more lives in danger to have numerous “distraught people driving through our town.”

Deputy Miller also described the emotional toll it takes on the first responders.

“I have been a Sheriff’s Deputy for 18 years. I have dealt with so many horrible scenes that I can’t count them all. But the ones that really stick with me and affect me are the ones where loved ones were present,” he said.

Miller said it is physically painful when a distraught parent arrives at the scene.

“My stomach falls to my feet and I hurt because that person found out in a way that caused them more pain,” Miller said. “When that happens numerous times in a call because of a social media post, it takes a toll on us.”

Miller urged people to take a different approach the next time they come upon a crash scene.

“Say a pray if you feel led,” Miller wrote. “But please let’s let that be all you do. We have an entire team working to ensure that the family is contacted in a professional and dignified way.”