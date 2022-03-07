DENVER (CBS4) – Winter continues with lingering light snow on Monday and First Alert Weather Days on Wednesday and Thursday this week for heavier snow together with frigid temperatures.

While many neighborhoods in the Denver metro area will see at least flurries from Monday afternoon through Monday evening, any accumulation should be mostly limited to areas above 6,000 feet on the south and west sides of town.

For example, Castle Rock and other areas on the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties could get at least 1 inch of accumulation late Monday. It’s a similar situation in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties with higher snow amounts possible under heavier snow bands. Locations farther north including the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley are not expected to see additional snow on Monday.

In the mountains, additional snowfall on Monday will be light but some ski areas will get another couple inches of snow. Winter driving conditions will continue along most of the I-70 mountain corridor. There is a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 p.m. Monday west of Copper Mountain.

It will also remain much colder than normal for March across most of Colorado on Monday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will only reach the lower 30s Monday afternoon.

Dry weather will be found across most of the state on Tuesday and temperatures will be slightly warmer although still far below normal. Then another winter storm will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with snow first in the mountains and then eventually along the Front Range in time for the Wednesday evening commute.

Because of the expected travel impacts on Wednesday and Thursday as well as possible school delays or cancellations on Thursday, the CBS4 Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days.

The Denver metro area should get similar accumulation to what most areas experienced on Sunday with 2-6 inches of snow. Most of the accumulation should occur Wednesday night resulting in a slow and slick morning commute on Thursday.

Friday should be dry statewide but it will be extremely cold for the middle of March with below zero temperatures in many areas Friday morning. Denver should reach at least zero degrees.