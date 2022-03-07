DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday morning brought sporadic snow showers and several wet roads.

“Coming from the airport, you know it was a little bumpy, but no build-up of snow yet,” said Katie George, who was running errands in the snow.

But as the snow continued falling, the road conditions worsened.

“We were just slipping and sliding a little bit,” said Charmaine Garcia. “Maybe try to stay in if you don’t have to be out.”

Around 4 p.m., the snowy conditions caused a treacherous turn of events on I-25. Police reported at least six different pile-ups on I-25 between University and Emerson, involving dozens of cars. Robert Peterson was involved in the pile-up near Franklin.

“I’m a little shaken up… It’s been quite a day,” Peterson said. ‘”It all happened way too quick, but I just remember when I looked in the rear view mirror, seeing that I could already capture like five vehicles in the mirror, turning and spinning and everything. I saw one at a higher speed and it had no control.”

Some minor injuries resulted from the crashes.

And with temperatures dropping, some roads were expected to freeze over by Monday morning. The Colorado Department of Transportation said Sunday that while the Monday morning commute may bring some challenges, drivers should make sure they’re planning ahead and taking precautions.

“There will be some ice. We don’t anticipate at this stage that there’s going to be massive amounts of ice,” said Tim Hoover, a CDOT spokesperson. “It’s winter, slow down. Give yourself extra time, and leave plenty of space for the car ahead of you.”

Hoover said for the best up-to date, real time information on road conditions, you can visit Cotrip.org.