DENVER(CBS)- Skies will be clearing out over most of Colorado by Tuesday morning. With one exception being mountain areas north of I-70 where there may be few lingering light, snow flurries off and on during the day.
The Denver metro area and eastern plains will have a few passing clouds during the day with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.
Tuesday will be a break before our next Arctic blast of cold and snow.
Wednesday will bring an Arctic cold front and the return of snow for both Wednesday into Thursday.
At this time it looks like the Front Range may pick up up 5 to 9 inches of snow on average with 3 to 6 inches over the Denver metro area during the two day stretch.