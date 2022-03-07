CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- Skies will be clearing out over most of Colorado by Tuesday morning. With one exception being mountain areas north of I-70 where there may be few lingering light, snow flurries off and on during the day.

(credit: CBS)

The Denver metro area and eastern plains will have a few passing clouds during the day with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

(credit: CBS)

Tuesday will be a break before our next Arctic blast of cold and snow.

(credit: CBS)

Wednesday will bring an Arctic cold front and the return of snow for both Wednesday into Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

At this time it looks like the Front Range may pick up up 5 to 9 inches of snow on average with 3 to 6 inches over the Denver metro area during the two day stretch.

(credit: CBS)

 

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera