COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Colorado Springs will “indefinitely” suspend their sister city partnership with a city in Western Russia given the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
A spokesperson for the city provided this comment to CBS4:
“In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the City of Colorado Springs has indefinitely suspended its sister city relationship with Smolensk, Russia. We know that right now, there are Ukrainian soldiers and civilians alike sacrificing their own safety to protect their country and their way of life, and we recognize their bravery and commitment as we pray for Ukraine and hope for an immediate end to the invasion. ”
Smolensk is a city of about 330,000 in Western Russia, roughly an hour from the Belarusian border.