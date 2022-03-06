FIRST ALERTOccasional bands of snow expected through tonight on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Leadville News

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The 74th Leadville skijoring races took place this weekend and thrilled visitors.

An image from the 2022 event (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s a quirky sporting event where a rider and their horse pulls a skier down the road using a rope, and the skier does their best to hit jumps and spear rings along the way.

It takes place on Harrison Avenue in downtown Leadville every year.

(Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to the skijoring behind horses, the Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend also includes skijoring behind a snowmobile.

Skijoring used to be a competitive sport in Scandinavia.

Jesse Sarles