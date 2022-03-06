LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The 74th Leadville skijoring races took place this weekend and thrilled visitors.
It’s a quirky sporting event where a rider and their horse pulls a skier down the road using a rope, and the skier does their best to hit jumps and spear rings along the way.
It takes place on Harrison Avenue in downtown Leadville every year.
In addition to the skijoring behind horses, the Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend also includes skijoring behind a snowmobile.
Skijoring used to be a competitive sport in Scandinavia.