PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Some brave Coloradans jumped into the chilly waters of Lake Pueblo this weekend for a good cause. The Pueblo Police Department hosted the event, which raised funds for Special Olympics Colorado among other nonprofit organizations.
Some of the participants got silly and wore tutus. And the plungers in this year’s Colorado Special Olympics Polar Plunge Fundraiser should be thankful the event took place on Saturday instead of Sunday. According to First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears, outdoor temperatures climbed into the 60s on Saturday. On Sunday, the highs were only in the 20s!
“The Pueblo Police Department had a great time yesterday at the Polar Plunge held at the Pueblo Reservoir. We had two teams made up of Captains, Corporals, SRO’s, academy recruits, and explorers. Our teams raised almost $4,000 for Special Olympics Colorado Athletes and the event raised over $22,000. Thank you to everyone that participated!” the department wrote on Sunday in a Facebook post.