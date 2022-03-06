DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for much of Colorado! Doppler radar was busy tracking widespread areas of snow around the state on Sunday morning. In some cases the snow was organizing into bands and producing as much as 1 to 2 inches of accumulation per hour.
The following is a list of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sunday.
7.2″ – 1 mile N of Genesee
6.0″ – 1 mile W of Rye
6.0″ – Beulah
5.5″ – 1 mile NE of Evergreen
5.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Pueblo
4.6″ – 5 miles NE of Blende
3.4″ – Denver International Airport
3.2″ – Arvada
2.9″ – 1 mile WSW of Rosita
2.7″ – 3 miles SSW of Boulder (NWS Office)
2.5″ – 3 miles S of Fort Collins
2.0″ – 5 miles W of Westcliffe
1.7″ – 4 miles N of Florissant
The following is a list of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service between 6 and 10 a.m. on Sunday.
12.0″ – Wolf Creek Pass
10.0″ – Coal Bank Pass
7.3″ – 3 miles S of Vallecito
6.0″ – Molas Pass
6.0″ – 1 mile SSW of Durango
5.5″ – 1 mile ENE of Pueblo West
5.0″ – 3 miles N of Pueblo Reservoir
5.0″ – 2 miles SSW of Telluride
5.0″ – 5 miles WNW of Pagosa Springs
5.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Monarch Pass
5.0″ – Creede
5.0″ – Red Mountain Pass
4.5″ – 2 miles N of Pueblo West
4.2″ – 2 miles S of Estes Park
4.0″ – 1 mile N of Genesee
4.0″ – 4 miles E of Camp Bird
3.8″ – 2 miles SW of Golden
3.7″ – 1 mile NE of Brookvale
3.5″ – 1 mile SW of Kittredge
3.1″ – 1 mile WNW of Ponderosa Park
3.0″ – 1 mile SW of Tiny Town
3.0″ – 3 miles NNW of Horsetooth Mountain
3.0″ – 1 mile ESE of Ken Caryl
3.0″ – Columbine
3.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Grant
3.0″ – 1 mile E of Edgewater
2.9″ – 3 miles ESE of Buckhorn Mountain
2.8″ – Denver International Airport
2.8″ – 15 miles W of Montrose
2.7″ – NW Denver
2.7″ – 2 miles WNW of Estes Park
2.7″ – 1 mile WSW of Wheat Ridge
2.6″ – 3 miles W of Westminster
2.5″ – Frisco
2.5″ – 2 miles NE of Lakewood
2.3″ – 3 miles ENE of Fort Collins
2.3″ – 2 miles SE of Timnath
2.2″ – 4 miles NNW of Aurora
2.1″ – 4 miles WSW of Arvada
2.0″ – 1 mile SW of Wellington
2.0″ – Flagler
2.0″ – 2 miles NNE of Elizabeth
2.0″ – 3 miles N of Skyway
2.0″ – 2 miles SE of Commerce City
1.9″ – 3 miles E of Laporte
1.9″ – 2 miles SSE of Thornton
1.9″ – 3 miles SE of The Pinery
1.8″ – 3.6 miles ESE of Franktown
1.0″ – 4 miles NW of Peterson AFB
1.0″ – 2 miles NNE of Fountain